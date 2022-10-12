A British fashion e-retailer is the first tenant for a massive new industrial park near Elizabethtown.

Boohoo Group plc has signed a lease for a 1.1 million square foot warehouse in First Logistics Center @ 283, an industrial park 2 miles northwest of Elizabethtown at 2771 N. Market St. Boohoo’s operations are expected to bring 400 jobs to the area, according to site owner First Industrial Realty Trust.

The industrial park in Londonderry Township, Dauphin County, was developed by First Industrial Realty Trust, a Chicago-based firm that has also broken ground on a 700,000-square-foot building in the park.

First Industrial Realty Trust, which announced the lease with Boohoo Group, said it is the first U.S. warehouse and fulfillment center for the e-commerce company, which designs and markets clothing under 13 brands.

The new warehouse is along Route 230 near Conewago Creek, which forms the boundary in the area between Lancaster and Dauphin counties.

In a report it prepared for investors over the summer, First Industrial Realty said it invested $125.4 million in the building it just leased to Boohoo group and will spend $95.8 million on the second building which will be ready in the second quarter of 2023.