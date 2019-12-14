A new coffee shop has opened in the village of Refton, taking a spot that was once the home of a general store and post office.

BrickHouse Coffee & Kitchen features a breakfast menu with a variety of pastries and egg dishes, such as omelets. It offers soups, salads and sandwiches at lunch and dinner time.

The coffee shop has seating for around 14 and operates with a handful of employees.

BrickHouse Coffee & Kitchen is owned by Aaron Fisher Jr., along with some of his family members, whose renovations over the last year included creating a short-term vacation home in the building that includes the coffee shop.

