Bollman Hat Company has sold its distribution center in East Cocalico Township to Esbenshade's Garden Centers.

In an emailed statement, Bollman president and CEO Don Rongione said the company has moved half of its warehouse operations to excess space on its Adamstown campus, and is leasing back half of the distribution center from Esbenshade's for a year "while we examine our ability to move to additional space on our Adamstown campus."

"This move has significantly reduced our bank debt and related interest expense while bringing more of our employee-owners together and reducing our overhead costs," he wrote. "This positions us to invest more in our industry-leading brands and talented and dedicated employee-owners."

County records show that the 132,000-square-foot property at 50 Denver Road in East Cocalico Township sold for $5.8 million to the real estate arm of Esbenshade's, a family-owned business based in Lititz.

Terry Esbenshade, one of Esbenshade's owners, said it is using the space to expand an e-commerce fulfillment program it started about a decade ago. The program ships products like outdoor furniture, potting soils, lawn fertilizer and bird food to consumers.

He called the purchase a strategic move and said that, in its first move outside Pennsylvania, Esbenshade's opened an e-commerce fulfillment center in Colorado last year to cut the cost of shipping to customers on the west coast.

"E-commerce has become a significant part of what we do, and we see that continuing to grow in the future," he said.

In addition to wholesale greenhouses in Lititz, he said, the company has three brick-and-mortar store locations, in Lititz and Mohnton and Fleetwood.

He said Esbenshade's employs 180 to 220 people, depending on season, and the new space has already added about six jobs, with potential for 20 more to be added over time.

High Associates Ltd. said it represented Bollman and US Commercial Realty and Kingsway Realty represented Esbenshade’s.

