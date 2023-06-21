Bollman Hat Co., one of America’s oldest hat makers, is using dyeing and drying equipment it acquired from a Philadelphia company to expand its business, the company announced Wednesday.

Adamstown-based Bollman is using that equipment from G.J. Littlewood & Sons, located in Philadelphia’s Manayunk neighborhood, to dye cleaned wool for its mixes and swirl hat styles and provide contract wool dyeing for other companies.

Bollman has 240 employees located on four continents and distributes products in more than 70 countries. Bollman did not disclose the price of the Littlewood equipment acquisition. Employees in Adamstown make wool felt, fur felt, straw hats, and knit caps.

The 158-year-old Littlewood & Sons discontinued its operations following a flood caused by Hurricane Ida in September 2021.

Bollman has always piece-dyed its wool felt hats in house but contracted with Littlewood for decades to fiber dye some of its wool to create heathered-colored hats.

Bollman brought the fiber-dyeing process in house to make heathered-colored hats by buying Littlewood’s equipment after it closed due to the flood.

The fiber-dyeing and piece-dyeing processes are different. When using fiber-dyed wool, Bollman combs (known in the industry as carding) and then felts wool with more than one color. Piece-dyeing wool creates a solid color after carding and felting.

Bollman’s expertise in wool processing includes its scouring plant in San Angelo, Texas, one of two scouring plants left in the United States. The other is in Jamestown, South Carolina. The scouring plant washes wool and also provides warehousing operations for the wool industry and Bollman’s historic wool felt hat making operation on Main Street in Adamstown.

“Our employee-owners are learning how to produce the outstanding color that was part of Littlewood for over 150 years,” said Don Rongione, Bollman president and CEO. Bollman is 100% employee owned through an employee stock ownership plan.

Bob Littlewood, former president of Littlewood, said the deal with Bollman makes Littlewood feel as if they still have a role in the industry.

The Bollman Group makes top brands that include Bailey, Betmar, Country Gentleman, Helen Kaminski and KANGOL.