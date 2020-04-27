Burnham Holdings on Monday reported a $1.07 million net loss in the first quarter, as the mild winter and the COVID-19 pandemic depressed demand for its residential boilers.

The net loss of 24 cents a share contrasted with a net profit of $865,000 (19 cents a share) in 2019’s first quarter.

Sales fell 18.6% to $37.0 million from $45.5 million in the 2019 quarter, which was the company’s best first quarter in 10 years.

Lancaster-based Burnham also makes commercial and industrial boilers, as well as furnaces, radiators and air conditioning systems for residential, industrial and commercial uses.