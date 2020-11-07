Bob’s Discount Furniture is slated to open a Lancaster store in January at a former Best Buy location on the eastern edge of the city.

The Connecticut-based furniture retailer will occupy a 46,000-square-foot space at 1801 Hempstead Road, near Lowe’s. In October 2018, Best Buy moved from there to its current spot near Home Depot in the Red Rose Commons shopping center on the other side of town.

The Lancaster store will be the 139th location for Bob’s Discount Furniture. The retailer did not respond to questions about the new store but has publicized information about its plans with its online job postings.

Bob’s Discount Furniture was founded in 1991 when Bob Kaufman and Gene Rosenberg opened the first store in Newington, Connecticut. Boston-based Bain Capital Private Equity Group now owns a majority stake in the company, which has added 75 stores in the last five years.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Related articles