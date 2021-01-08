Bob’s Discount Furniture has opened a Lancaster store at a former Best Buy location on the eastern edge of the city.

The Connecticut-based furniture retailer opened Friday in a 46,000-square-foot space at 1801 Hempstead Road, near Lowe’s. In October 2018, Best Buy moved from there to its current spot near Home Depot in the Red Rose Commons shopping center on the other side of town.

The new store is the first Lancaster County location for the retailer whose nearest store had been in Wyomissing.

Bob’s Discount Furniture was founded in 1991 when Bob Kaufman and Gene Rosenberg opened the first store in Newington, Connecticut. Boston-based Bain Capital Private Equity Group now owns a majority stake in the company, which has added 75 stores in the last five years and now has nearly 140 locations.

