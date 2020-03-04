A boat maintenance and repair business has expanded by relocating from East Lampeter Township to Lancaster city.
Marine Plus LLC moved last month to a leased four-bay, 5,000-square-foot facility at 1009 N. Prince St. (rear) from a three-bay, 4,000-square-foot facility at 203 Greenfield Road.
The 10-year-old business: repairs and services engines and drive systems, repairs trailers, fiberglass and gelcoat; paints; and installs electronics, carpet and flooring, among other services.
Owned and operated by Derek Grebinger, it has six employees. Its new location is behind Auto Traders International, the former location of Lancaster Mitsubishi.