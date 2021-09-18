Blue Ridge Communications intends to convert its internet, television and voice network in Lancaster County entirely to fiber-optic cable, beginning late this year or early next year, the company said Friday.

Blue Ridge, with 35,000 customers in northcentral Lancaster County, said the local project is part of a new initiative to build a so-called “fiber-to-the-home” network across its entire footprint. The upgrade will not lead to a price increase, the company said.

The company’s present network is a mix of fiber and coaxial cable.

Blue Ridge, based in Palmerton, Carbon County, declined to estimate the cost of rebuilding its 8,000-mile network in 11 counties, saying only that the expense will be “significant.”

The rollout comes as a far larger competitor makes inroads in Blue Ridge’s Lancaster County territory, which includes Adamstown, Akron, Denver, Ephrata, Lititz, Manheim, Mount Joy and Terre Hill boroughs plus surrounding townships.

Comcast begin building its own network in Blue Ridge territory here in 2019, a project it expects to finish this year.

With Blue Ridge’s new network, which will connect its fiber with the customer’s modem, Blue Ridge said its customers will see improved reliability and get upload speeds equal to download speeds – important features for adults and students who are working, attending classes or doing schoolwork remotely.

"We believe the need for speed and bandwidth will continue to increase as more and more people work, learn and are entertained at home. … It is the next logical step in the evolution of our network," said Mark Masenheimer, vice president of operations, in a prepared statement.

Masenheimer added that he expects the all-fiber network to be attractive to residents and businesses alike.