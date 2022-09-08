As they revise their pitch for a new food distribution center in West Earl Township, the directors of the nonprofit Blessings of Hope have continued their plans for rapid expansion by inking a $3.5 million sales agreement for the former Darrenkamp’s grocery store in Mount Joy Township.

At the 52,000-square-foot former grocery store property at 189 Ridgeview Road South, Blessings of Hope would operate a food processing and dehydration center alongside a ministry selection center like the one it opened in February at the former Treasures Market in Lancaster city.

A selection center is where food banks and other charities pick food for their own operations from the donated items Blessings of Hope receives and processes for redistribution.

“It’ll allow us to expand our reach,” Blessings of Hope CEO David Lapp said of the plans for the new facility in Mount Joy Township. “What we’re seeing as a scalable model is larger distribution centers serving multiple ministry selection centers around it.”

A food dehydration center would be a new service for the Warwick Township-based Blessings of Hope, which has been rapidly expanding on the strength of numerous volunteers who help take fresh but unwanted food that’s destined for the landfill and reroute it to food banks, churches and other charities.

The new dehydration center planned in Mount Joy Township would represent a next step in that effort, Lapp said.

“We’re looking to ship around the world some of the excess we have here and to do that we’ve got to give it a shelf stable life,” Lapp said.

Pending municipal approvals, Lapp said he hopes to settle on the Mount Joy Township property by the end of the year and begin operating next summer.

Including the purchase price, Lapp said Blessings of Hope plans to invest $8 million to $10 million in the new Mount Joy Township location, which would supplement – but not replace -- a planned food processing and distribution center Blessings of Hope still aspires to build on a West Earl Township farm.

Stymied in West Earl Twp.

Blessings of Hope was established in 2006 in a three-car garage in Ephrata Borough. The faith-based nonprofit now says it processes some 84,000 pounds of food a day that is received as donations from more than 200 food manufacturers, retail chains, food wholesalers, trucking companies and farmers.

Blessings of Hope’s main location is a 44,000-square-foot facility on Becker Road in Warwick Township that it has outgrown.

In June 2021 Blessings of Hope bought a 46-acre West Earl Township property at the southwest corner of Diamond Station and Pleasant Valley Roads with the intention of building a new 160,000-square-foot distribution center costing up to $30 million. Since the parcel is in an agricultural zone that allows for food processing but not food distribution, Blessings of Hope needs a zoning change to be able to proceed with its plans.

Developers typically get necessary approvals before buying a property, but since the property was offered for sale at a public auction, Lapp said they had to complete the $3.5 million purchase quickly, before they could get a municipal OK.

After the West Earl Township planning commission in November 2021 recommended against approving a zoning change, Blessings of Hope withdrew the plan. Lapp said they will submit a revised plan to the township in the next couple months, taking out elements such as a mechanics shop and refueling station that proved especially objectionable to some officials.

Lapp said they still hope to create a distribution center on the property but want to do it in such a way that it conforms more closely with the current zoning restrictions of the property that’s adjacent to some commercial areas. Blessings of Hope currently has someone farming a portion of the property and is leasing out another part of the tract to a different farmer.

Remaking a grocery store

The plans for a new Blessings of Hope location in Mount Joy Township should require less scrutiny from municipal officials since it is in a light commercial zoning district and was previously a grocery store.

The property is owned by Dave Sweigart, a Mount Joy Township supervisor whose family put up the building in 1996 for Ridgeview Farms Market, a grocery store they opened adjacent to their dairy farm and an existing dairy and ice cream shop.

After running their own grocery store for a decade, the Sweigarts closed Ridgeview Farms Market and began leasing the space to Redner’s Warehouse Market. Soon after Redner’s closed, Darrekamp’s opened its own grocery store on the property in 2017, a store that was then closed in November 2018 when Darrenkamp’s closed all four of its stores in the region.

The Darrenkamp’s in Willow Street immediately became a new location for Giant, but locations in Mount Joy and Etters, York County, initially remained vacant. The Mount Joy location has since become a Stauffers of Kissel Hill grocery store, and the former Darrenkamp’s store in Etters now operates as a Karns Food Store.

Sweigart said he had a grocer interested in replacing Darrenkamp’s at his property in Mount Joy Township but they backed out during the pandemic. Sweigart said he held out hope for a new grocery store tenant as long as he could, but eventually dropped that ambition and sold the remaining grocery store equipment and furnishings in March.

General RV, a recreational vehicle retailer, was subsequently interested in the building but it eventually bought the former Messick’s Farm Equipment property along Route 283 near Elizabethtown where it opened in July, Sweigart said.

Amazon has had a series of short-term leases to park its delivery trucks on the parking lot, but the building has been vacant since Darrenkamp’s left.

“Blessings of Hope seems like a good positive use for the building.” Sweigart said.