Blazin’ J’s, a chicken sandwich restaurant that opened last month in downtown Lancaster, will be opening a second location at Park City Center.

The new Blazin’ J’s will occupy a spot in the mall’s lower level food court, according to a post on Blazin’ J’s Facebook page that said an opening date would be announced soon.

Billed as the “home of the hot chicken sandwich,” Blazin’ J’s offers a simple menu of chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders and chicken salad as well as sides such as waffles and fries.

The restaurant has a variety of hot sauces that can be served on the chicken sandwiches or tenders.

Blazin’ J’s is a new restaurant concept by Jabron Taylor and his fiancee, Nicole Vasquez, along with Dustin and Heather Lewis, all of whom live in Lancaster. Vasquez also owns Nicole Taylor Boutique on Queen Street.

