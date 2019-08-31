Featuring spicy chicken sandwiches, Blazin’ J’s is slated to open early next month in downtown Lancaster.

Billed as the “home of the hot chicken sandwich,” Blazin’ J’s will offer Southern-style chicken sandwiches as well as chicken & waffles, chicken tenders, grilled chicken salads and fries. It is slated to open around Oct. 1.

The independent restaurant at 15 E. King St. will take a spot previously occupied by Tropical Smoothie Cafe, which closed in December.

Blazin’ J’s is a new restaurant concept by Jabron Taylor and his fiancee, Nicole Vasquez, along with Dustin and Heather Lewis, all of whom live in Lancaster. Vasquez also owns Nicole Taylor Boutique on Queen Street.

