Blade & Spade Coffee Apothecary has opened a small coffee shop in Lancaster.

The roughly 15-seat café at 401 W. Walnut St. specializes in organic coffee drinks mixed with medicinal herbs, foraged foods and produce. Owner Alyssa Miller says the most popular drink, Feed Your Head, is a “cordyceps mushroom infused caramel sauce with a dual lions mane extract topped with espresso and our house made hemp milk.”

The food menu will change based on available ingredients, but recently included sourdough toast topped with babaganoush, grilled zucchini and kale.

Miller says the café showcases how she infuses medicine with food, including the use of medicinal mushroom salts, which she says are a cornerstone of the menu. Miller is helped by two others and may add a third employee soon.

