Black Forest Brewery in Ephrata is planning an expansion that will allow it to enlarge its menu and its seating.

Co-owner Bob Harter said the 301 W. Main St. brewery will extend its building where a patio now stands, increasing its permanent seating from about 30 to 50.

The new area will have retractable glass doors on two sides, giving the space an outdoor feel but eliminating the problem of rainy weather forcing the patio to close.

The project also will triple the size of its kitchen, allowing the five-year-old business to progress from “a basic menu” to “a full-scale menu,” according to Harter.

“That’s something that’s missing in downtown Ephrata,” said Harter, who co-founded the business with his wife Denise.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Harter said the brewery expects to start construction in early November, with completion in early March. The brewery will stay open during that time, he added.

Harter declined to disclose the cost of the project. He did say that the project has prompted the brewery to hire a chef; it is considering hiring two more employees.