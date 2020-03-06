Black Forest Brewery in Ephrata will unveil an expansion next week that has doubled the brewpub’s inside seating capacity, added a full commercial kitchen and constructed a new patio.

Built on the site of the old patio, the expansion room of the brewpub at 301 W. Main St. has seating for 24, including space at a small bar. It features a row of retractable glass doors that open to the new patio, where there will be seating for 25.

The project also tripled the size of the kitchen, allowing the restaurant to progress from a basic menu of soups, salads and sandwiches to a full menu that includes burgers, steaks and seafood. Several new employees, including a new chef, were added as a result of the expansion.

The brewpub expansion officially will open Saturday, March 14.

Black Forest Brewery now has a 10-tap system where it will feature six of its own beers in addition to four from regional Pennsylvania breweries.

For its own beer, Black Forest Brewery follows the historic German purity laws — The Reinheitsgebot — which limits beer ingredients to water, barley, yeast and hops.

Rob and Denise Harter opened the 30-seat Black Forest Brewery in December 2014 in a small building they had constructed behind 1777 Americana Inn, their six-room bed and breakfast.

Denise Harter said offering their own guests the option of a full restaurant meal was part of the reason for the current expansion.

Once it opens, the brewpub’s latest closing time will be pushed back from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

