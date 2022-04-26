The nationwide avian flu outbreak is expected to boost grocery shoppers’ poultry prices by about 1.5% and egg prices by as much as 3.5%, in addition to inflation that has already sent prices higher.

On Monday, the federal Department of Agriculture reported in its Food Price Outlook that poultry prices this year are predicted to increase between a total of 7.5% and 8.5%, and egg prices are predicted to increase between a total of 6% and 7%.

In March, poultry prices had been predicted to increase between 6% and 7% and egg prices were predicted to increase between 2.5% and 3.5% this year.

Due to inflation, egg prices had already seen an increase of 1.9% in March, following a 2.2% increase in February.

But, the USDA acknowledged, the prices could be reduced by a drop in international demand for U.S. poultry. It is not clear how the global market will impact Lancaster County producers.

“The bird flu has been spreading in Europe for more than a year, so this is very much a global issue,” said Karen Rispoli, egg market reporter for Urner Barry, a New Jersey-based publisher that tracks food markets. “How international marketers are reacting tends to vary by country. Some will not accept eggs from an entire state if the bird flu has been detected in that state, while others are employing only county level restrictions. For states that are far from ports, it’s not as big of an issue. But in Pennsylvania, of course, it’s not a terribly far trip to the New York Harbor and it’s certainly shut down some of those opportunities.”

Egg and poultry prices are predicted to rise faster than other food. In 2022, food-at-home prices are predicted to increase between 5% and 6%, and food from restaurants (called “food away from home”) prices are predicted to increase between 5.5% and 6.5%, the USDA said. Price increases for food away from home are expected to exceed historical averages and the inflation rate in 2021.

So far, the virus has affected 31 million birds in 229 domesticated backyard or commercial flocks in 29 states. More than 3.5 million chickens in Lancaster County have been depopulated since April 16. Depopulated is a term used to describe the quick euthanization of birds in a flock in an attempt to slow the spread of illnesses to another flock. Lancaster is the only county in Pennsylvania to have reported cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, wholesale poultry prices, which are paid by large processors, increased by 4.1% in both February and March 2022, climbing to 27.9% above March 2021 prices. The USDA noted that highly pathogenic avian influenza could either place upward pressure on poultry prices through decreased production or downward pressure through decreased access to international markets. Wholesale poultry prices are now predicted to increase between 12% and 15% in 2022.

Shannon Powers, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, said it is too early to know what the impact of avian influenza will have on prices.

“Retail prices should depend on the extent of farm losses and the availability of replacement supply,” Powers said in an email last week. “Unlike livestock, with poultry, it doesn’t take long to replace supply.

“We encourage consumers not to hoard food. And we ask retailers to base prices on their actual input costs.”

More than 100 Lancaster County farms are now within control zones, an area set where special rules are in place to prevent spread of the flu.

Heart of Pennsylvania poultry

Limiting further spread is paramount, state officials have said. Poultry directly and indirectly fuels a $7.1 billion industry in Pennsylvania with about 10,361 farms, 1,677 in Lancaster County, the heart of the state’s poultry industry.

More than half the state’s layers are in Lancaster County and a third of the meat chicken is raised in Lancaster. Lancaster had 13,914,918, or 53% of Pennsylvania’s layers, and 11,268,322, or 32% of the state’s broiler and other meat-type chickens, according to the agriculture census, which is conducted by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Poultry and egg production accounted for roughly 22% of Pennsylvania’s total market value of agricultural products sold in 2017, up from 18% in 2012.

The number of poultry farms with sales increased 3.4% between 2012 and 2017 (an increase of 244 farms) as poultry inventory increased from 66.8 million to 75.9 million birds, according to the 2021 State of Agriculture report.

According to the State of Agriculture report, the state’s 24% growth in poultry and egg sales outpaced national growth, which grew by 15% over the five-year period.

The U.S.’s South, Eastern Mountain Region, and Delta Region together represent 60% of poultry and egg sales by dollar amounts in the nation, with Georgia, North Carolina, and Arkansas as the top three ranking states (making up nearly a full third of sales).

Putting a value on a chicken

The State of Agriculture report noted the wide variety in cost per head of poultry drives some of the difference in sales among top producing states, with 2017 values ranging from $1.90 per head in Indiana to $9.40 per head in Tennessee.

At $4.40 per head, Pennsylvania is slightly above the 2017 national average of $4.20 (these values exclude commercial broilers, which have a more consistent value per pound).

The USDA’s commercial indemnity table for 2022 puts the value of a chicken for a variety of ranges, weights and uses. At peak laying age, the compensation would be $5.74 per chicken and a spent hen at 1 cent. Broilers less than 32 days old were worth $2.09 and those older than 49 days were $5.21.