The owner of Lancaster Homebrew is planning to open a brewpub this fall in the same Manheim Township shopping center as his beer-making supply shop.

Lancaster Homebrew owner Mark Garber, who has considered opening his own brewery for several years, says he found the right opportunity when a restaurant space became available two doors down from his brewing supply shop, which will stay open.

Big Dog Craft Brewing will occupy the former Isaac’s restaurant space in the Granite Run Square shopping center along Manheim Pike, just north of Route 30. The Isaac’s restaurant closed in December.

For Big Dog Craft Brewing, Garber is partnering with Clyde Mackey and Dean Kroesen. Mackey has been a customer of Lancaster Homebrew who helped Garber when the shop had a stand at some beer festivals. The longtime truck driver will help brew the beer. Kroesen is a childhood friend of Garber’s who has worked in the insurance industry and will assist with some financial aspects of the new venture.

Big Dog Craft Brewing will feature a variety of traditional beer styles, including lagers, IPAs, stouts and wheat beer. Garber said he expects to open with eight beers on tap and a small food menu that will feature pizza, burgers, fries and wings.

Garber is now overseeing some cosmetic changes at the former Isaac’s as well as the installation of new kitchen and brewing equipment. He hopes to open by Oct. 1.

