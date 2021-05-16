Many major businesses here posted sharply higher net profits in the first quarter, often despite the pandemic -- or because of it, their financial reports show.

A survey of 12 publicly held companies based here or with sizable operations here found that 11 had better bottom lines in the January-through-March period than they did in the opening quarter of 2020, when COVID-19 arrived.

The latest quarterly results mark the second consecutive period of significantly better profits. In the fourth quarter, a similar portfolio of 12 companies included nine with higher profits. But in the third quarter, nine of 12 fared worse.

The surveyed companies, which employ more than 7,000 people locally, were selected by LNP | LancasterOnline to represent a cross-section of local economic sectors. Here’s a summary of how the 12 performed, based on reports they released over the past four weeks.

Net profits at Fulton Financial more than doubled in the first quarter to $70.5 million (43 cents a share) from $26.0 million (16 cents a share) in 2020’s first quarter.

Helping the bottom line was a $5.5 million reversal of the provision for loan losses, as economic forecasts brightened as well as expectations for specific loans in the Lancaster-based banking company’s portfolio.

Other positive factors were a 2.3% increase in net interest income and a 74.6% rise in non-interest income, fueled by a surge in net investment securities gains. These more than offset a sharp upturn in non-interest expense, due to the cost of a balance sheet restructuring, and in income tax expense.

The owner of Ephrata National Bank also notched a strong first quarter, with net profits more than doubling to $4.50 million (81 cents a share), up from $2.16 million (38 cents a share) in 2020’s first quarter.

ENB Financial attributed the 108.0% increase in net profits to larger gains on the sale of mortgages (which rose 256.7%, as lower interest rates triggered a wave of refinancings), a 33.0% decline in interest expense and a $708,000 upturn in other income.

Meanwhile, operating expense grew only 0.8% in the period.

For Marietta-based Donegal Group, an insurance holding company, net profits nearly tripled in the first quarter to $10.5 million (35 cents a share), up from $3.7 million (13 cents a share) in 2020’s opening quarter. Total revenue rose 7.1% to $198.0 million.

Helping the bottom line were the growth in revenue as well as after-tax net investment gains of $2.0 million (6 cents a share) which reversed after-tax net investment losses of $8.4 million (29 cents a share) in the year-earlier period, which more than offset heavier losses from large fires.

Ceilings and walls maker Armstrong World Industries got back in the black in the first quarter, with net profits from continuing operations of $37.5 million (78 cents a share), compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $222.6 million ($4.64 a share) in the 2020 quarter.

Net sales for the Lancaster-based firm rose 1.3% to $251.9 million thanks to $17 million in sales from 2020 acquisitions Turf Design, Moz Designs and Arktura.

Net profits in the first quarter were restrained by a roughly $20 million increase in selling, general and administration expense, in part due to expenses related to the acquisitions. The 2020 quarter was depressed by a $374 million loss on the transfer of pension obligations and assets.

The Hershey Co. posted a 46.0% leap in net profits to $395.8 million ($1.90 a share) from $271.1 million ($1.29 a share) in the 2020 quarter, helped by a 12.7% jump in sales to $2.30 billion.

While the higher sales led to increased profits, the bottom line also was boosted by the absence of long-lived asset impairment charges, a $7.5 million item in the 2020 quarter, as well as a $2.2 million gain from commodity derivatives, which were an $81.7 million loss in the year-ago quarter.

These more than offset higher costs for raw materials, packaging, shipping, advertising, incentive compensation and investments in technology, said Hershey, whose holdings include Twizzlers manufacturer Y&S Candies on Running Pump Road in East Hempfield Township.

Armstrong Flooring rebounded into the black in the first quarter, thanks to a $46.0 million gain on the previously announced sale of its South Gate, California, manufacturing plant.

With the gain, Lancaster-based Armstrong Flooring had a net profit of $27.2 million ($1.23 a share). Otherwise it would have posted a net loss of $8.3 million (38 cents a share). In 2020’s first quarter, Armstrong Flooring had a net loss of $13.2 million (60 cents a share).

Net sales improved 7.4% to $148.9 million, helped by a price increase.

However, profits were hurt by manufacturing disruptions due to Winter Storm Uri in February, as well as higher costs for raw materials and shipping.

Weis Markets reported a 9.1% drop in net profits in the first quarter to $24.3 million (90 cents a share) from $26.7 million (99 cents a share) in the 2020 quarter.

Hurting the county’s second biggest grocery store chain (behind Giant) was a 3.9% rise in selling, general and administrative expense, offsetting the positive impacts of a 2.1% upturn in sales to $1.01 billion and a 10.4% drop in income tax expense to $8.4 million.

Because 2020’s first quarter included the start of the pandemic, which triggered an unprecedented surge in sales and profits for Weis and many other supermarket chains, the Sunbury-based company pointed to 2019’s first quarter – when there was no pandemic – as a fairer comparison.

Using the 2019 quarter as the benchmark, the 2021 quarter saw a 14.8% rise in sales and a 69.6% jump in net profits, Weis said.

Tanger Factory Outlets, with an outlet center on Lincoln Highway East, also returned to the black in the first quarter, with a net profit of $3.9 million (4 cents a share) reversing a year-earlier net loss of $27.4 million (30 cents a share). Revenue fell 9.8% to $100.7 million.

The North Carolina-based shopping center company’s bottom line would have been better except for a $3.7 million loss on the sale of a joint-venture property, $2.4 million in executive severance and voluntary retirement expense, and higher general and administrative expense.

The 2020 quarter was depressed by an impairment charge of $45.7 million (47 cents a share).

Also climbing back into the black was CNH Industrial, with its New Holland division headquartered here. CNH notched net profits of $408 million (30 cents a share), in contrast with a net loss of $65 million (5 cents a share) in 2020’s first quarter.

Lifting profits was a 36.8% leap in revenue to $7.47 billion, with sizable gains in revenue in its agricultural, construction, commercial and specialty vehicle, and powertrain businesses. Only its financial services business had lower revenue.

However, profits were restrained by higher costs for raw materials (especially steel), freight and logistics, the company said.

Chicago-based Donnelley Financial Solutions also posted a strong recovery in the first quarter, with net profit up nearly nine fold to $35.2 million ($1.02 a share) from $4.1 million (12 cents a share) in the 2020 period.

Sales for the financial printing firm grew 11.1% to $245.3 million, reflecting greater demand due to more capital market transactions and more sales from its software business. The upturn was offset in part by new federal regulations allowing insurance companies to provide much less information in print, replacing it with online text, which dampened demand for Donnelley’s services.

Donnelley, with a printing plant on Steel Way, said its profits benefited from the higher sales, particularly of its more profitable products, and cost-control initiatives. The improvement would have been greater except for $4.6 million in after-tax charges due to pension obligations.

The first quarter was brighter for Kellogg Co. too. Net profit improved by 6.1% to $368 million ($1.07 a share), up from $347 million ($1.01 a share) in the 2020 quarter. Sales rose 5.1% to $3.58 billion.

Kellogg said it was helped by continued strong demand for packaged products consumed at home, which more than offset weakness in demand for its away-from-home and on-the-go products.

The upturn in profits, though, was restrained by a $9 million pre-tax mark-to-market expense, reflecting the cost to adjust pension plans, commodity contracts and foreign currency contracts, in contrast with a pre-tax mark-to-market benefit of $12 million in the 2020 period.

The cereal and snacks maker, based in Battle Creek, Michigan, has a cereal plant on State Road.

UGI Corp. likewise saw a vast improvement in its bottom line, with net profits more than doubling to $489 million ($2.33 a share), up 116.4% from $226 million ($1.07 a share) in the 2020 quarter.

Valley Forge-based UGI, with its UGI Utilities headquartered in Denver, said profits got a boost from a 15.8% increase in revenue to $2.58 billion, as colder weather than a year earlier led to greater demand for its heating fuels. A Jan. 1 hike in base rates for UGI Utilities also was a contributor.

The provider of natural gas, electricity, propane, liquefied petroleum gas and international energy marketing said all of its business segments generated larger profits in the quarter, helped by the higher revenues as well as effective expense management.