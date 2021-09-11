Nearly two-thirds of people working in Lancaster County are employed at businesses covered by President Joe Biden’s new plan to fight the spread of COVID-19, especially the highly contagious delta variant.

That means the unvaccinated among an estimated 144,000 people working here, or 63% of all people in the county with jobs, will have to either get vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 at least once a week, per the policy Biden unveiled Thursday.

The number of unvaccinated workers here who will face the shots-or-tests dilemma is not known. But based on the percentage of countians age 18 and older who aren't vaccinated (a figure that includes retirees and others outside the labor force), the number of affected workers to be confronted with that choice surely is in the tens of thousands.

The long reach of the new mandate, approximated by the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County’s Center for Regional Analysis, comes despite the short list of companies that fall under its scope.

Biden’s policy applies only to businesses with 100 or more employees. In Lancaster County, a mere 380 employers meet that test, according to the center. That translates as 3% of the roughly 13,000 employers here. But many employers in that small group have workforces in the thousands.

Almost none of the 20 or so businesses or business leaders approached by LNP | LancasterOnline on Friday voiced opinions about Biden’s plan, saying they lacked details or they will need to comply regardless of their opinions.

The exception was Tom Baldrige, president and CEO of the Lancaster Chamber, who’s been publicly urging anyone who can get vaccinated to do so. But he drew a line at the federal government requiring a shot or a test. About 185 chamber members fall into the size category that’s affected.

Baldrige called the policy “an overreach that will cause both disruption and confusion for business at a time when they least need it. Fact is, most businesses of all sizes have been leading the way since the start of the crisis with mitigation efforts that work best for them, their workers and their customers.

“This one-size-fits-all mandate simply upends that hard work and creates, at least for now, more questions than answers,” said Baldrige.

However, in an effort to provide whatever answers it can, the chamber is hosting a free virtual seminar about Biden’s mandate on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, as part of its “Ask an Attorney” series. To register for the Zoom presentation, visit lancasterchamber.com/events.

One major employer here indicated that Biden’s mandate was irrelevant because the company has already taken a stricter stance.

Tyson Foods, which operates poultry processing facilities in New Holland with over 800 employees, already requires its workforce to be vaccinated. Tyson sweetens the mandate by providing the vaccine at work and rewarding participating workers with $200.

“We believe that getting vaccinated is the single most effective thing our team members can do to protect themselves, their families and the communities where we operate,” the company said.

The Arkansas-based firm announced Aug. 3 that office workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1 and all other employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1. So far, more than 90,000 of its U.S. employees, or more than 75%, have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Before its campaign began, only 45% had.

Nearly all officials at other companies were reluctant to take a position on the new policy, although the president of a business on the brink of being impacted – Bank of Bird-in-Hand – wondered how it would implement the mandated testing.

“We are awaiting guidance from our corporate counsel as to how we would proceed if we meet the requirements,” said Lori Maley of Bank of Bird-in-Hand, which employs 96, a figure that will rise. “It would be difficult to manage trying to get unvaccinated employees tested weekly.”

More common was the comment from a spokeswoman for ceilings manufacturer Armstrong World Industries, with 1,200 employees in the county. She said the Lancaster-based firm focuses on following the rules, not whether it agrees with them.

“We continue to take the safety and health and well-being of our employees very seriously, and that includes abiding by the decisions that governing and regulatory bodies make,” said Jennifer Johnson. “It’s not really a matter of opinion.”

A spokeswoman for Pittsburgh-based Arconic, which has about 840 employees at its aluminum rolling mill and cast mill on Manheim Pike, took a similar stance. She said simply that Arconic will follow the new rules, stopping short of voicing a point of view on the wisdom of them.

“Arconic is committed to keeping employees safe and will continue to follow recommendations and requirements from relevant health authorities and government officials to stop the spread of COVID-19. We will evaluate President Biden’s mandate accordingly once implementation details and guidelines are provided by the relevant agencies,” she said.

Lancaster-based Fulton Financial, owner of Fulton Bank, the county’s biggest, also is waiting for more information before drawing a conclusion about the new mandate.

“It’s a bit early for Fulton to comment,” said Steve Trapnell, spokesman for the employer of 1,300 people in the county. “We will review the requirements on vaccinations and testing that the Department of Labor establishes and develop a plan to follow them.”

In a similar vein, Chief Marketing Officer Brian Rutter of Willow Valley Living, which operates Willow Valley Communities with 1,400 employees, said the organization “is assessing the new measures.”

Ditto for Masonic Village’s Katie Roof, vice president of clinical care and quality. She said … “we would not yet fully understand the additional labor/financial burden” of extending testing from the 726 staff in health care and personal care as now required to the entire 1,680-employee workforce.

Executives at Four Seasons Produce, Armstrong Flooring, Weis Markets and the Webstaurant Store declined to comment.

