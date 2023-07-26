Rotary Club of Lancaster is proud to announce Beth Trout, vice president of Advancement & Communications at Landis Communities in Lititz, has been installed as president of the Rotary Club of Lancaster (RCL). The Club has approximately 120 members who are Lancaster civic and business leaders dedicated to Rotary principles of service above self, community fundraising, and mentoring programs for Lancaster youth. Beth joined RCL in 2014 and has served on the board of directors since 2018. She will guide the 108-year-old service organization through the 2023-24 Rotary year.

She has over 30 years’ experience in the nonprofit environment with organizations like the American Heart Association and the National Committee to Prevent Child Abuse. She serves on the national board of Bridge of Hope, a nonprofit reaching out to homeless families.

Other new RCL officers are President Elect, Eric Elliott, Club Secretary, Jamie Alton, and Treasurer, Tom Wobber.

"Who's News," announcements appear on Sundays and feature promotions, hirings and certifications. For questions, pricing information, or to submit your announcement, email businessnews@lnpnews.com.