Ilkhanoff & Silverstein, P.C. based in East Petersburg and Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania is pleased to announce that Bernard Ilkhanoff has been named President-Elect of the Lancaster Bar Association’s Board of Directors for 2023. Ilkhanoff has served on the LBA‘s Board of Directors since 2019 in various leadership roles. “It is an honor and a privilege to play a part in the long-standing tradition of LBA’s service to its members and the community at large,” says Ilkhanoff, who earned his J.D. from Temple University, previously served as President of the York Bar Association and is active in the Pennsylvania Bar Association leadership. Ilkhanoff & Silverstein P.C. is a husband and wife-owned general practice law firm with a focus on personal injury, family law, and criminal defense where Bernard Ilkhanoff, Esq. and Paula Silverstein, Esq. take a personal, compassionate approach to serving clients.

"Who's News," announcements appear on Sundays and feature promotions, hirings and certifications. For questions, pricing information, or to submit your announcement, email businessnews@lnpnews.com.