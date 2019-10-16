Seven tech-based startup businesses will compete for a first prize of up to $10,000 in the Ben Franklin Technology Partners’ TechCelerator Pitch Presentation on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The TechCelerator, based at The Candy Factory, 342 N. Queen St. (rear), helps launch tech-based startups.
The Pitch Presentation will be held at The Candy Factory from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Admission to the competition is free. The participating startups were selected from 32 applicants.
Here are the six startups from Lancaster County and the entrepreneurs behind them.
Boostpoint (Sam Beiler and Jared Neff) provides an easy way for small businesses to advertise on Facebook and Instagram at a much more affordable price point than hiring a marketing agency.
Design Trail (Veronika Miller) is a local recommendation/review platform like Yelp that focuses only on the design market.
Gavl (Carl Richter and Takaaki Agawa) is developing a Tinder-esque competition app that will randomly compare two pieces of creative content (art, music, photos) in a contest format.
MakeCents DIY Garage (Amelia Pharo-Frank) provides safe, convenient, reliable and customer-oriented service-bay rentals for the “shade tree” mechanics needing space.
Mission Athletics (Marvin Sanders) is creating a mobile app that provides under-served athletes and fitness enthusiasts affordable training from experienced coaches through videos and virtual interactions using artificial intelligence.
Plexis (Phil Immediato and Zach Hurst) is an event-based social media platform that lets users create and participate in real-life events without the distractions that come with other social media platforms.
The sole York County applicant is Fiction Formula (Benbruno Nkapbela), which has developed a new approach to drug discovery that integrates systems, biology and ethnopharmacology to mitigate the time and risk of finding novel targets.