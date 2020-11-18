Two Lancaster-based companies won funding Tuesday after completing a local business startup bootcamp program.
MEH Support was awarded first prize and $6,000, while Liz Riden won second prize and $4,000 at the virtual Ben Franklin TechCelerator Fall 2020 Pitch Presentation and Award Ceremony.
MEH Support is a drug and alcohol recovery support app that helps with relapse prevention. Liz Riden is a modern and stylish leather brand that creates handbags and accessories.
MEH plans to use the funding to develop its app, marketing and sales. Liz Riden plans to use the money to hire manufacturing help.
The Ben Franklin TechCelerator is an intensive business startup bootcamp program that runs for about 10 weeks and ends with a pitch presentation and award ceremony finale. Each participating company is given about 10 minutes to pitch their business plan to three judges, who determine winners. The event has been held for 11 years.