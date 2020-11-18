MEH Support was awarded first prize and $6,000, while Liz Riden won second prize and $4,000 at the virtual Ben Franklin TechCelerator Fall 2020 Pitch Presentation and Award Ceremony.

MEH Support is a drug and alcohol recovery support app that helps with relapse prevention. Liz Riden is a modern and stylish leather brand that creates handbags and accessories.

MEH plans to use the funding to develop its app, marketing and sales. Liz Riden plans to use the money to hire manufacturing help.