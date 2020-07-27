Ben Franklin Technology Partners has invested $500,000 in five recent startups in Lancaster County that have been hurt by the COVID-19 outbreak.

A state Department of Community & Economic Development initiative, Ben Franklin said Monday it has loaned each firm $100,000 over 10 years, but the debt can be converted to equity in the companies.

The recipients are:

-Boostpoint, which provides professional home service businesses, such as roofing contractors, with an efficient way to manage their own social media advertising.

-ERApeutics, a physician-led cognitive health company that is commercializing a high-nutrient, low-calorie beverage made from walnuts.

-Integrated Platform Services, which provides a tech-enabled service dubbed Constance that uses daily human phone/video calls and passive monitoring to help seniors live independently.

- Reflexion Interactive Technologies, which developed a portable LED touchscreen that quickly collects/measures a user’s reaction time, hand-eye coordination, peripheral vision, and pattern recognition for use in athletic training and physical rehabilitation.

-Sustainable Composites, which developed an environmentally friendly, proprietary product, Enspire leather, using waste from tanneries and fabricators. Enspire contains more than 99% recycled leather fiber which can be used for any application such as shoes, furniture and auto interiors.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County business news