Lancaster County entrepreneurs and small manufacturers with ideas for innovative new products, processes or software can now sign up to win $50,000 for their business start-up through the Big Idea Contest.

Ben Franklin Technology Partners, a tech-based economic development program, is accepting applications for its annual pitch contest from residents 32 counties in central and northern Pennsylvania. Applications, available at emarketinglearningcenter.org/ben-franklin-32-county-big-idea-contest, are due by Aug. 23 and finalists will be selected Aug. 30. Finalists will receive pitch training and assistance in putting their pitch together in early September.

A team of judges, to be announced mid-summer, will hear pitches from the finalists Oct. 14 to select the winner. A pitch worthy of the $50,000 top prize will meet the judges’ expectations in terms innovation, the entrepreneur’s experience and ability to convey the concept as well as other details related to generating revenue, market size and protecting intellectual property.

In addition to $50,000 in funding for the winner’s new start-up, prizes include a spot in Harrisburg LaunchBox’s Idea Test Lab, free consultation about accessing federal research and development money from the Innovation Partnership, free passes to seminars through Ben Franklin’s eMarketing Learning Center and a seat in Ben Franklin’s Startup Boot Camp. Friends and family of the finalists are allowed to attend the event and vote for their favorite team. The team with the most votes will win a $2,500 Peoples’ Choice Award.

Previous winners of Ben Franklin funding, those with more than $500,000 in sales revenue and individuals who plan to commercialize their idea with a for-profit company are not eligible to enter the contest. Applicants do not need to own a business to pitch an idea. Submitting multiple ideas is allowed but must be done with separate applications.

Since the initiative was established in 2008, $2 million in cash prizes have been awarded.

In 2018, several Lancaster area residents split the $50,000 prize. Ryan Harris developed Noodigs, a start-up focused on the real estate market; James Consentino started Craft Biotech, offering diagnostic and sensing technologies for breweries; and Carolyn Martin created the Rival 5 Game, a number-based strategy game.

