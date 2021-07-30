Shoppers will have a little more time to shop at Park City Center as it moves closer to resuming its prepandemic hours.

Beginning Sunday, the Lancaster city shopping mall will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The updated hours do not affect anchor stores or stores with outside entrances, whose operators can set their own hours.

Since the mall reopened in June 2020, it has operated with modified hours to allow extra time for cleaning, mall spokeswoman Rachel Wille said.

“We keep a close eye on the traffic patterns at the center to determine the best hours for us to accommodate our community, the hours are adjusted as such,” Wille said.

Before the pandemic, the mall’s hours were 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.