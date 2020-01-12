Beer and wine sales have begun at a Turkey Hill Minit Market in Elizabethtown.
The convenience store at 245 N. Market St. is the fourth Turkey Hill in Lancaster County to offer beer and wine. The others are in Willow Street, at Prospect Road and Route 462 in Columbia, and in Richmond Square along Fruitville Pike.
Before beginning the sales in Elizabethtown, the store added a 30-seat dining room. Such an addition is a state requirement for convenience stores such as this Turkey Hill that sell beer using an R (restaurant) liquor license.