A self-service beer restaurant is coming to Lancaster.
Beer Wall, which will allow customers to dispense their own beer from a row of taps, is slated to open in January at the former Pour restaurant space, 114 N. Prince St.
Beer Wall already has a restaurant in West Reading, which opened in April with 38 beer taps.
At Beer Wall in Lancaster, customers will begin by purchasing a beer card which can be used to unlock one of 32 self-service taps. The system will then track how much beer is poured while also keeping tabs on the price, which is calculated by the ounce.
Customers can pre-load their beer cards with a set amount of money, or keep it open with a credit or debit card. The beer cards must be reactivated after 32 ounces are dispensed on it.
In addition to the self-service taps, Beer Wall in Lancaster will also have a full bar for wine and cocktails as well as a food menu. There will also be some arcade games upstairs.
The majority owner of Beer Wall is Josue Matos, who is also a sales representative for PourMyBeer, the self-service tap system that is used at Beer Wall. Matos said it will cost around $45,000 to install the tap system in what is otherwise a turnkey restaurant.
Beer Wall will have seating for around 90, including in the courtyard next to the restaurant. It will operate with around 15 employees.
For the new restaurant, Beer Wall is leasing the space from Bryan and Carolyn Kepner, who formerly operated Pour. Paul D. Fulmer of NAI Commercial Partners, Inc. represented the Kepners in the transaction.