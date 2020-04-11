When bars and restaurants are allowed to reopen, Beer Wall on Prince will be ready to give customers in Lancaster city the new option of serving themselves.

Nearing completion before the ordered businesses closings meant to slow the spread of COVID-18, the owners of Beer Wall at 114 N. Prince St. now say they are ready to open.

At Beer Wall in Lancaster, customers will begin by purchasing a beer card which can be used to unlock one of 28 self-service taps. The system will then track how much beer is poured while also keeping tabs on the price, which is calculated by the ounce.

Customers can pre-load their beer cards with a set amount of money, or keep it open with a credit or debit card. The beer cards must be reactivated after 32 ounces are dispensed on it.

In addition to the self-service taps, Beer Wall in Lancaster will also have a full bar for wine and cocktails as well as a food menu. There will also be some arcade games upstairs.

Beer Wall will have seating for around 90, including in the courtyard next to the restaurant. It will likely operate with around 15 employees.

For the new restaurant, Beer Wall is leasing the space from Bryan and Carolyn Kepner, who formerly operated Pour on Prince at the location. That restaurant closed in July 2019.

Beer Walls owners are Joshua Stenchever, Benjamin Hinkel and Josue Matos who also operate a Beer Wall in West Reading. Stenchever says once they state permission to reopen, they’ll just need a week to train staff before being able to start serving customers in Lancaster.

