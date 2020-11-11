A self-service beer restaurant debuts next week in Lancaster city.

Opening Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 114 N. Prince St., Beer Wall on Prince will allow customers to dispense their own beer from a row of 28 taps. Customers will use a card that unlocks the taps, tracks how much they get, and offers a running total of their purchases. The cards must be reactivated by a staff member after every two or three beers worth.

In addition to the self-service beer, Beer Wall will have a full drinks menu that includes wine and a variety of specialty cocktails. The food menu includes burgers, brisket and crab cakes as well as fish & chips and surf & turf. Entrées also include a macaroni & cheese made with roasted brisket as well as roasted vegetable vegan ravioli.

Beer Wall will open with seating for around 70. Capacity will be expanded in the spring with a courtyard where there is space for around 60. Upstairs is a free game room that will have 10 classic arcade games, including Donkey Kong, Golden Tee and Mortal Kombat.

Beer Wall is owned by Josh Stenchever, Ben Hinkel and Josue Matos who also have a Beer Wall in West Reading. In Lancaster, Beer Wall takes the former home of Pour restaurant, which closed in July 2019.

Stenchever said the owners were on the cusp of opening their Lancaster restaurant in March, but paused because of the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on restaurants meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. He said they’re opening now because mandated capacity limits for restaurants seem stable at 50%.