Today is the grand opening in Adamstown of IronSpire Complex, an antiques mall and event space on an 18-acre property developed over the course of nearly 60 years by Ed and Carol Stoudt. IronSpire Complex debuts as its former owners, the Stoudts, continue to wind down their businesses and look to sell their Adamstown home ahead of a planned more to Vermont.

As the couple prepares to become “former” Adamstown residents, here’s what happening with the major pieces of their legacy.

Stoudts Black Angus Restaurant

History: Originally from Sinking Spring, Berks County, where he managed his dad’s restaurant, Ed Stoudt was 24 years old when moved to Adamstown in 1964 to open his own restaurant. He originally lived in the basement and did most of the cooking upstairs as the steak house became more popular. One day at the restaurant, Carol Drumm, a local teacher and lifelong resident of Adamstown, stopped in and met Ed, an event that led to the couple’s marriage in 1976.

Update: The restaurant closed in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and never reopened. Its equipment was auctioned off in May and the IronSpire owners say they haven’t decided what to do with the space. The Stoudts still own a liquor license for the restaurant, which they plan to sell.

Stoudts Black Angus Antiques Mall

History: Early on, Stoudt also had a concession stand at Shupp’s Grove, the outdoor market just south of town. To give antiques dealers an option when it rained, Stoudt started renting out pavilion space on his property, and it eventually grew into Stoudts Black Angus Antiques Mall.

To help promote his antiques mall, Ed Stoudt dubbed Adamstown “Antiques Capital, USA,” a moniker since used in marketing campaigns to help attract shoppers to the various antiques marketplaces around Adamstown, including Stoudts.

Update: The Sunday market, which encompasses 50,000 square feet of space, continues to operate under the new owners, who have renamed it Angus Antiques.

Stoudts Brewing Company

History: Ed and Carol Stoudt’s love of German culture and beer led to the creation in 1979 of a traditional biergarten next to the restaurant where they held festivals. After initially buying beer for those events, the Stoudts decided to make their own, opening their namesake brewery in 1987.

At the time it would have been illegal for Ed Stoudt to own both a brewery and a restaurant with a liquor license, so Carol Stoudt was put in charge of making traditional German-style lagers and pilseners.

Stoudts was helped by some early publicity that included glowing write-ups in the Philadelphia Inquirer and USA Today that focused on Carol’s status as one of the first female brewmasters since Prohibition.

Stoudts Brewing Co. was a pioneer in the craft beer industry, winning numerous awards and growing to the point where it was producing 450,000 gallons of beer a year. But production decreased in the face of competition from other craft brewers as well as changing customer tastes. A proudly traditional brewer, Carol Stoudt balked at changing her ways, saying experimental styles, unusual additives and high-alcohol IPAs were “gimmicks.”

Update: In February 2020, Carol Stoudt announced her retirement as a beermaker, and the brewery equipment was sold that August. The Stoudts are still negotiating the sale of the Stoudts beer brand to someone else who could continue to produce it using Carol’s recipes. The former biergartan is now operated on Sundays by Columbia Kettle Works, which says it may eventually create a permanent location in Adamstown.

Historic home

History: In the 1970s, Ed and Carol Stoudt bought and then began renovating a Chateuesque-style duplex at 63-65 W. Main St. that they combined into one home. Built in 1912, the property was originally commissioned by Samuel Stork, one of the developers of Hope Hosiery Mills, and designed by a Philadelphia architect.

The nine-bedroom home was extensively renovated by the Stoudts, who stripped old paint and varnish to restore the original woodwork. The property features a salt water pool, peacock aviary and a cobblestone driveway leading to a three-car garage.

Update: The home is currently listed for sale. Artwork, beer memorabilia, antique steins, a pipe collection and furniture from the home as well as from their former businesses will be sold at a July 24 auction by Wiederseim Associates, an auction and appraisal firm in Chester Springs.

Stoudtburg Village

History: First opened in 1995, Stoudtburg Village is a 23-acred mixed-use development next to the antiques mall. Conceived by Ed Stoudt, it is based on the 16th-century German concept in which people lived on the second and third floor and kept shops on the first floor. It boasts cobblestone walkways, German-style architecture, a clock tower and gardens.

Update: Sales of the homes were initially brisk, but were slowed by structural problems with many of the buildings’ stucco-type facades. Just five years after Ed Stoudt unveiled the project, he was looking to sell. When Stoudtburg Village was sold in 2004, only 21 homes had been built of the planned 145. Today, there are around 70 homes and a third developer is now building homes that don’t strictly conform to Stoudt’s original vision.