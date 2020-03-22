Beer and wine sales began last week at a Turkey Hill Minit Market in Lititz, making it the sixth Turkey Hill in Lancaster County to sell alcoholic beverages.

Before beginning to offer beer and wine, the store at 733 S. Broad St. added a 30-seat dining room. Such an addition is a state requirement for convenience stores that sell beer using an R (restaurant) liquor license.

Turkey Hill sells beer and wine at five other Lancaster County stores, including stores in Elizabethtown, Columbia, Willow Street and West Hempfield and Manheim townships.

Alcohol sales could soon be coming to more local Turkey Hill stores since the convenience store operator has eight other liquor licenses it could use to begin beer/wine sales at county stores.

With 14 liquor licenses, Turkey Hill has the most in Lancaster County, followed by Sheetz with 12 and Weis Markets with eight.