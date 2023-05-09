More than a quarter of the retail space at Mill Creek Square shopping center in East Lampeter Township will go dark in the coming months with the closure of Christmas Tree Shops and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Located side-by-side in the shopping center, the two anchor tenants are closing following bankruptcy filings.

The 43,000-square-foot Bed Bath & Beyond store began a closing sale late last month as part of the company’s plan to liquidate its remaining 360 stores. The store closing sales are slated to end May 24.

The 34,000-square-foot Christmas Tree Shops store is among 10 underperforming stores that will be closed by Massachusetts-based Handil Holdings, which bought the 82-store chain in 2020 from Bed Bath & Beyond. The East Lampeter Township store is expected to close by the end of June, an employee said.

The closure of two original tenants of Mill Creek Square will create nearly 80,000 square feet of vacant retail space in the 285,000-square-foot shopping center which debuted in 2010. Other anchor tenants include Kohl’s and Staples.

Located at 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Mill Creek Square was developed by High Real Estate Group but is now owned by the Kroenke Group, a real estate developer and manager based in Columbia, Missouri.

A representative for High Associates, which handles the leasing for Mill Creek Square, declined to comment on the closings.