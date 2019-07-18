BB&T said Thursday that its second quarter net profits were up 8.6% to a record high.
BB&T’s net profits available to common shareholders were $842 million ($1.09 a share), growing from $775 million (99 cents a share) in the 2018 quarter.
Excluding merger-related and restructuring charges of $19 million after tax and incremental operating expenses related to the merger of $7 million after tax, net profits available to common shareholders were a record $868 million ($1.12 a share).
(BB&T has previously announced plans to merge with SunTrust.)
Fueling the upturn was a 10.6% increase in non-interest income, led by a rise in profits from its Regions Insurance subsidiary.
Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, BB&T had assets of $230.9 billion at June 30. It’s the second biggest bank in Lancaster County, as measured by deposits at its branches here, arriving by acquiring Susquehanna Bancshares in 2015.