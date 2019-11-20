The merger of BB&T and SunTrust will take effect Dec. 6, the two banking companies announced Tuesday, following federal approval of the combination.
Giving the deal the green light were the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. These were the last regulatory approvals needed for the transaction to be completed.
The merged entity will be named Truist, as was previously announced. Truist will be the nation’s sixth largest commercial bank, with about $464 billion in combined assets.
BB&T common shares will become Truist common shares; SunTrust common shareholders will receive 1.295 Truist common shares for each share of SunTrust common stock they own.
BB&T, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is Lancaster County’s second largest bank, trailing only Fulton Bank, according to FDIC figures. SunTrust is based in Atlanta; it has no offices here.