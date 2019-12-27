Bass Outlet, which has had a store at Rockvale for more than 30 years, will close there Saturday, Dec. 28.

The clothing and shoe retailer opened a store in the Route 30 shopping center in 1988, a year after the first stores debuted in what was then called Rockvale Square Outlet.

The store sells men's and women's shoes, including formal and casual styles.

Founded in 1876 by George Henry Bass, the company has been owned since 2013 by G-III Apparel Group whose other proprietary and licensed brands include Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi’s, Dockers and Kenneth Cole.