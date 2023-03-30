A bankruptcy judge has approved the sale of Armstrong Flooring Inc.’s 1-acre lot in Manheim Township to developer Robert Bowman nearly eight months after the company sold most of its assets.

Armstrong Flooring has an agreement to sell the lot for $295,000 to Site Construction Properties L.P. Court documents show Bowman, president of Charter Homes & Neighborhoods, is the sole member of the company’s general partner.

Bowman could not be reached for comment Wednesday. He had not disclosed his plans to the court for the property.

The empty lot at 1260 Loop Road is partly in Lancaster city. It is adjacent to a warehouse at 1215 Loop Road that was sold to AHF Inc. as part of a $203 million bankruptcy sale in July. Since then, Armstrong has held five sales of smaller assets.

The lot was to have been conveyed to Armstrong Flooring when it was spun off from Armstrong World Industries in 2016. The conveyance was completed during the Chapter 11 proceedings, Armstrong lawyers said in bankruptcy court filings.

County tax records still show the lot as belonging to Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong Flooring said the money from the sale would be applied to broker fees, costs of sale and other professional fees, with one-third of the remaining proceeds paid to Armstrong Flooring’s estate and the balance paid to the secured lender Pathlight Capital LP.