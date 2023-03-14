Armstrong Flooring Inc. is seeking bankruptcy court approval to sell a 1-acre lot in Manheim Township for $295,000 nearly eight months after it sold most of its assets.

The empty industrial lot at 1260 Loop Road is adjacent to a warehouse at 1215 Loop Road that was sold to AHF Inc. as part of a $203 million bankruptcy sale in July. A portion of the lot is in Lancaster city. Since then it has held five sales of smaller assets.

Armstrong Flooring said in a March 9 court filing that it has an agreement to sell the lot to Site Construction Properties L.P. Court documents show developer Robert Bowman, president of Charter Homes & Neighborhoods, is the sole member of the company’s general partner.

The lot was to have been conveyed to Armstrong Flooring when it was spun off from Armstrong World Industries in 2016. The conveyance was completed during the Chapter 11 proceedings.

Armstrong Flooring said the money from the sale would be applied to broker fees, costs of sale and other professional fees, with one-third of the remaining proceeds paid to the Armstrong Flooring’s estate and the balance paid to the secured lender Pathlight Capital LP.

Site Construction did not say what it intended to do with the land.

A hearing is scheduled for March 28.