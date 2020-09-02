Young, profitable and growing Bank of Bird-in-Hand will sell common stock for the fourth time beginning the week of Sept. 14, the bank has announced.

The bank anticipates raising $15 million to $20 million from the offering, which will be priced at $19.00 a share. That means Bank of Bird-in-Hand expects to sell between 789,000 and 1.05 million shares.

Earlier common stock offerings were done in 2013, 2016 and 2018. In the 2018 sale, the bank raised $20 million; that offering was priced at $14.00 a share. The stock trades over the counter.

The bank has rewarded shareholders over the years with two special cash dividends and one stock dividend. It does not pay a regular dividend.

Proceeds will fund loan growth and yet-to-be-identified new branch locations, the bank said. The bank has three bricks-and-mortar branches and one mobile branch, with plans to add two more mobile branches by year-end.

Opened in December 2013, Bank of Bird-in-Hand posted $527.5 million in assets at June 30. Net earnings were a record $1.07 million in the second quarter.