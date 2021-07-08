The steady growth of Bank of Bird-in-Hand continues to create positive ripples.

The most recent waves are a new bricks-and-mortar branch, a new reward for its shareholders who’ve supported its growth to date and a new request for investors to support its future plans, the bank announced Thursday.

Its newest branch, at 1795 W. Main St., Ephrata, is set to open Monday, July 19. Representing an investment of $300,000, the branch will be the bank’s fourth, joining locations in Bird-in-Hand, Intercourse and Paradise.

(In addition to the bricks-and-mortar branches, the bank operates three mobile branches serving 16 locations in Lancaster and Chester counties.)

Bank of Bird-in-Hand’s shareholders will receive the bank’s third special cash dividend on Sept. 1. The cash dividend of 22 cents per common share will go to shareholders of record Aug. 13. (The bank has paid shareholders a stock dividend in 2018.)

The common stock offering, the bank’s fifth, is expected to occur in September and raise $15 million to $20 million. The bank anticipates the shares will be priced between $22 and $25 per share.

The new branch, cash dividend and stock offering come as the bank prepares to occupy a 22,000-square-foot annex to its Paradise location that will expand its operation center there. The total investment in the annex is about $750,000.

Bank of Bird-in-Hand had total assets of $665 million at June 30, up from $528 million a year earlier. To keep up with its increasing business, the bank expects its workforce to grow from 80 now to 100 by year-end.

Since its debut in December 2013, the bank has become the eighth-largest in Lancaster County, based on the amount of deposits at its branches here as of June 30, 2020, per the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.