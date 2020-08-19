Young, growing and profitable, Bank of Bird-in-Hand is rewarding its shareholders for the third time.

The bank has declared a special cash dividend of 20 cents per share payable Sept. 8 to shareholders of record Aug. 14.

This follows a 20-cent special cash dividend payable December 2019 and a 25% stock dividend payable July 2018.

Founded in December 2013, Bank of Bird-in-Hand is a community-owned institution with 528 shareholders. It’s continuing to grow profitably, with assets recently surpassing the $500 million mark, reaching $527.5 million at June 30. Net earnings were a record $1.07 million in the second quarter.