As a reward to its loyal shareholders, the young and quickly growing Bank of Bird-in-Hand announced Friday it has declared its first cash dividend.
The special cash dividend of 20 cents per share is payable Dec. 1 to shareholders of record Oct. 15. It follows a 25% stock dividend paid in July 2018.
Lori Maley, president and chief executive officer, said the cash dividend also serves the bank’s goal of “creating long-term shareholder value through responsible capital allocation.”
Bank of Bird-in-Hand is a community-owned bank serving eastern Lancaster County and western Chester County with a strong focus on agricultural, small business and consumer lending.
Its headquarters and main branch are at 309 N. Ronks Road, Bird-in-Hand. It also has branches in Intercourse and Paradise. The bank operates a mobile branch too.
Founded in December 2013, Bank of Bird-in-Hand had total assets of $443.6 million at Aug. 31.
It holds the seventh most deposits in Lancaster County of any bank here, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.