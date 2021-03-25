At a time when some older, larger banks are shrinking their branch networks, Bank of Bird-in-Hand is taking the opposite approach.

Bank of Bird-in-Hand plans to open a branch in Ephrata on July 19, subject to regulatory approval, to build on the popularity of its mobile “branch-on-wheels” buses there.

“The bank is not looking for a ‘branch on every corner’ but branches located in select areas where a community bank can provide services to small business and retail customers,” said Lori Maley, president and CEO.

While the bank does offer a banking app, “the bank likes to keep the personal touch and our current customers love to speak with our staff face to face. By conducting business in this manner, we believe that we can make a large impact in the community as only a true community bank can,” Maley said on Wednesday.

Its fourth location will be a former Northwest Bank branch at the corner of 1759 W. Main St. (Route 322) and Larkspur Lane, which closed in December. The branch was constructed in 2008 for Graystone Bank.

Bank of Bird-in-Hand is investing $350,000 in upgrading the leased 2,400-square-foot building, which comes with 28 parking spaces, two drive-thru lanes and an ATM. It will have five employees.

“We have looked at several locations in Ephrata in the last couple of years with no success. This was the perfect size, has good ingress and egress and it is in a high traffic location,” said Maley.

The bank’s mobile-banking bus makes twice-weekly visits to the area – Mondays at Ephrata Community Church and Fridays at A.B. Martin Roofing Supply. Nicknamed the Gelt Bus, using the Pennsylvania Dutch and German word for money, it’s been visiting Ephrata regularly since June 2018. It will continue those visits even after the branch opens, according to Maley.

The expansion of the branch network is being funded by the proceeds of the bank’s common stock offering last fall, which raised $20 million. The bank continues to look for more branch locations, though it doesn’t have a target number of branches in mind, she said.

Bank of Bird-in-Hand opened in December 2013. It has more than $600 million in assets, highlighted by an exceptionally high-quality loan portfolio, and more than 80 employees.