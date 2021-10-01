New shares of Bank of Bird-in-Hand stock continue to be a popular commodity.

All 652,000 shares of common stock available through the first phase of the bank’s latest stock offering at $23 per share were sold in 10 days, Bank of Bird-in-Hand announced Thursday. The first phase generated gross proceeds of $15.0 million.

About 200 new and existing shareholders made purchases. So, citing an “overwhelming demand” for the shares, the bank’s board of directors decided to proceed with the offering’s second phase, making another $10.0 million in stock available, raising the total offering to $25.0 million.

Bank of Bird-in-Hand began this fifth stock offering on Sept. 13 to fund additional growth, including more lending and branches. The offering requires investors to make a minimum purchase of 1,000 shares, or $23,000 worth of stock.

Bank of Bird-in-Hand has sold out each offering except its first, which occurred in 2013, several months before the bank opened. The bank has grown steadily, reaching total assets of $698 million at Aug. 31, with rising profits.

For information on the stock offering, visit a bank office or contact President and CEO Lori Maley, Bank of Bird-in-Hand, 309 N. Ronks Road, Bird-in-Hand, PA 17505.