Baldy’s Blends has opened in Lancaster with a variety of custom spice mixes.

The small shop at 302 E. New St. features nearly 100 different spice blends created by owner Michael “Baldy” Arrowsmith who makes them without artificial dyes, preservatives or fillers. They include infused salts, herb blends, barbecue blends, jerk seasonings and sugar blends.

Before opening his shop, Arrowsmith had worked at in-person conventions with the card game Magic: The Gathering. When the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancelation of most conventions, Arrowsmith developed his interest in spice blends into an online business, before adding the retail space to his growing business.