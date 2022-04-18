A Lancaster County layer flock infected in East Donegal Township belonged to Kreider Farms, the company said Monday.

"Kreider Farms, along with state and USDA officials, has been working round the clock to reduce the risk of further spread of the Avian Influenza. The loss of birds at this site represents 15% of our egg layers," Tom Beachler, vice president of operations for Kreider, said in a statement.

"Fortunately, we are still able to fill customer egg orders from our other remaining locations which have all tested negative for the virus. While our site situation is under control we are aware that this year’s Avian Influenza is very transmittable in wild birds and still represents a very large threat to the nation’s commercial egg, broiler, and turkey flocks."

Samples tested at the Pennsylvania state veterinary lab were confirmed by the USDA lab in Iowa, the USDA said April 16.

The 1.4 million birds on the East Donegal property were culled over a three-day period starting on April 14 and completed on the 17th, according to the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency.

USDA is working with the state Department of Agriculture on an incident response. The affected premises was quarantined, and additional surveillance and testing will be conducted.

Kreider Farms is a family business that also produces milk and ice cream. It farms more than 3,000 acres in Lancaster, Lebanon and Dauphin counties and employs 450 people.

Russell Redding, state agriculture secretary, held a press conference Monday regarding the outbreak. You can watch it here.

Only one wild bird has tested positive for avian flu in Pennsylvania — a bald eagle in Chester County last month.

Pennsylvania was the site of a major avian influenza outbreak in 1983-1984, Lancaster Farming reported. The state is the nation’s eighth largest poultry producer, with $1.7 billion in annual output. Lancaster County is the nation's fourth largest poultry producer. Avian influenza is not a human health concern but can cause massive losses in poultry.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. Lancaster Farming contributed to this report.