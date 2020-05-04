The average gasoline price in Lancaster County has dropped below $2.00 a gallon for the first time in four years, a price-tracking website announced Monday.

GasBuddy said the average price here was $1.99, down 1.1 cents from a week ago, based on its survey of 147 stations in Lancaster County.

The average price here has plunged 65 cents since the beginning of March, tumbling for 10 straight weeks, as the COVID-19 pandemic has slashed demand and oil-exporting nations have been slow to curtail their output.

Some stations here began cutting their prices below $2.00 several weeks ago, as LNP | LancasterOnline reported at the time, but the reductions were not widespread enough to pull down the countywide average until now.

Among the stations surveyed by GasBuddy, five shared the lowest price in the county -- $1.86 a gallon – as of Monday morning. They were a Turkey Hill at Sharp Avenue and West Main Street, Ephrata, a Turkey Hill at Long Lane and Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, a Turkey Hill at Casey Drive and Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, a Sunoco at Penn Grant Road and Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, and a Liberty also at Casey Drive and Willow Street Pike, Willow Street.

But don’t expect the average price here to go much lower, GasBuddy analyst Patrick DeHaan said.

DeHaan pointed to “refineries that have slowed production over the past month to avoid flooding the market with unwanted gasoline.”