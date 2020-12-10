Auntie Anne’s hand-rolled soft pretzels are as much a part of Lancaster County’s food industry as Kunzler hot dogs, Wilbur chocolates and Turkey Hill iced tea.

But those tight local ties soon will get a bit looser.

After having its headquarters at North Prince and West Chestnut streets in downtown Lancaster for 12 years, Auntie Anne’s is moving its headquarters to Atlanta, where its owner is based, LNP | LancasterOnline has learned.

The impact of the relocation on the global retailer’s office staff here is not known.

A spokeswoman for Focus Brands, which bought Auntie Anne’s in 2010, confirmed that the headquarters is relocating, saying the shift will happen in the first quarter. However, she declined to say how many employees will move, how many will stay and how many will be laid off.

The spokeswoman only provided a statement from Auntie Anne’s President Heather Neary: “As part of this move, many corporate associates will continue to work remotely from Lancaster as this has been successful in the last nine months,” a transition triggered by COVID-19.

Employees said that Auntie Anne’s positive experience with working remotely influenced Focus Brands’ decision to relocate the headquarters.

While the effect of the upcoming relocation on the local workforce is undisclosed, the impact of the pandemic's arrival is no secret.

Auntie Anne’s laid off 37 employees at its headquarters when the pandemic hit in mid-March, due to COVID-19 ravaging sales, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry. The Focus Brands spokeswoman declined to say how many of the 37 have been recalled.

As the layoffs happened here, Focus Brands – which also owns Moe’s Southwest Grill, Carvel, Cinnabon and three other companies -- laid off 136 workers at its corporate offices in Atlanta, according to news accounts at that time.

Auntie Anne’s has not apprised city officials of its relocation plans or the transition’s impact on its workforce, said Chris Delfs, the city’s director of community planning and economic development.

“We are aware of the relocation and are certainly sad to see the headquarters leave for a new city. Unfortunately, this is one common result of corporate mergers and restructuring around the country,” he said.

“It is a good reminder of the importance of protecting and strengthening our locally-owned businesses here in Lancaster. While disappointing to lose Auntie Anne’s presence downtown, given the tight office market, we hope to see that space filled quickly,” Delfs added.

Office changes have not altered Auntie Anne’s retail presence here, though. Auntie Anne’s continues to have five stores in Lancaster, including two at Park City Center, plus one store in Ephrata and four concession trailers across the county.

A meteoric rise

The humble founding of Auntie Anne’s and its meteoric rise to global prominence is part of Lancaster County business lore.

Started in a Downingtown farmers’ market in 1988 by Anne Beiler, who borrowed $6,000 to buy an oven, dough mixer and refrigerator for the market stall, the company spent its first 20 years based in Gap.

Near the end of that time, Beiler sold the booming business to a distant cousin, Sam Beiler, for an undisclosed price in 2005. Sam Beiler, who started with Auntie Anne’s as a franchisee, took over as president and CEO.

Under Sam Beiler’s direction, Auntie Anne’s began shifting its operations to the city.

In 2007, it moved its production and distribution operations from Gap to the former Burnham/Thermal Solutions distribution center on Dillerville Road, a 93,000-square-foot building that Sam Beiler acquired.

Auntie Anne’s next moved its headquarters and training center from Gap to the downtown post office building at 48-50 W. Chestnut St. in 2008. Sam Beiler also acquired this multi-tenant building and spent another $8.2 million to renovate the structure.

That brought 110 Auntie Anne’s employees to the historic limestone landmark, built in 1928, where 1to1 Contact Centers and Pinnacle Mortgage previously operated, LNP | LancasterOnline reported at the time.

All the while, Auntie Anne’s continued to grow. Two years later, when Sam Beiler sold Auntie Anne’s to Focus Brands and left the company, the soft-pretzel retailer had 1,090 stores worldwide and annual revenue of $375 million.

It also had 340 employees combined at its two city facilities, LNP | LancasterOnline said then.

But that sizable presence was reduced considerably when Auntie Anne’s closed its production and distribution operation on Dillerville Road in 2016. Packaging Corp. of America leased the building shortly thereafter and remains there today.

Sam Beiler, who went on to found Spooky Nook Sports, continues to own the downtown and Dillerville Road buildings through his real estate company, Shadow Lawn Enterprises, county records show.

A Shadow Lawn spokesman said Auntie Anne’s has vacated 22,000 square feet in the basement where it had its training center and another 22,000 square feet on the first floor where it had its offices. Shadow Lawn is seeking new tenants for both spaces.

The building’s other occupants – the U.S. Postal Service, Cornerstone Design-Architects, Sharpe Engineering and state Sen. Scott Martin – are not affected by Auntie Anne’s exit and are conducting business as usual.

Meanwhile, Auntie Anne’s office furnishings and equipment – such as desks, chairs, flat-screen televisions, cabinets, desk phones, computer monitors and the like -- are being sold through an online auction. The auction, held by H.K. Keller, ends Dec. 16 at 2 p.m.