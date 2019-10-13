A grocery store featuring Indian and Nepali grocery items has opened west of Lancaster city.

Located at 1831 Columbia Ave., Asian Mini Mart offers spices, flour, rice, snacks, desserts and cookware as well as a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Owned by Bijay Ghimire, the store previously operated as Kamal Grocery at 626 W. Orange St.

Ghimire, who previously owned the store with his brother Kamal, said he moved it so he could have more space and better parking for customers. He said he changed the store’s name to more clearly reflect what it sells.

The new store has 2,700 square feet of space, which is about 1,000 more than the old one. It takes a spot that is the former home of Sloppy Jane’s Cafe & Deli, which closed in July 2018.

