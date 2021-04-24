Consumer confidence in Lancaster County improved again in April, hitting its highest mark of the pandemic, an encouraging omen for the slowly recovering local economy.

The monthly Consumer Sentiment Index, based on a local survey taken the first seven days of the month, rose nearly six points, climbing to 94.4 from March’s 88.5.

In doing so, the April mark surpassed the index’s previous peak of 92.6, posted in October. At the same time, the index stayed substantially above the national consumer-confidence score, as usual. The national score was 86.5, a modest improvement from March’s 83.0.

The local index’s second consecutive monthly upturn occurred as Lancaster County’s mass vaccination campaign began to hit its stride and Gov. Tom Wolf loosened restrictions on restaurants, theaters, fitness centers and outdoor venues, noted economist Naomi Young.

“County residents holding to their resurgence of optimism is a good sign for the local economy,” she said in announcing the results on Thursday. “…A steady and broad economic recovery will need to see this metric stay on its positive course.”

Young oversees the local survey as director of the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County. The survey, started in April 2020 to track the pandemic’s effect on local consumer confidence, is done with the help of LNP | LancasterOnline. The national mark comes from a survey by the University of Michigan.

Consumer confidence is important because it’s among the few forward-looking economic indicators, signaling how willing consumers will be to spend in the future. That’s significant since consumer spending is the biggest generator of economic activity.

Taking a closer look at the perceptions of Lancaster Countians, 91% of the respondents reported being better off or about the same as a year earlier. Just 9% said they’re worse off, the fewest since the local survey began.

Countians also “upgraded their expectations of the economy improving over the next 12 months,” Young said.

More optimistic

In April, 44% of countians said they anticipate “good times” or “somewhat good times” with the local economy – up sharply from 32% in March -- while 42% foresee a mix of good and bad times. Only 14% think the next year will bring “bad times” or “somewhat bad times” locally.

Countians have a darker view of the national economy, however. Only 35% believe the next 12 months will bring “good times” or “somewhat good times.” Just 38% think the next year will bring a mix of good and bad times.

The optimists among the 368 survey respondents often cited the mass vaccinations for their brighter outlooks. (Respondents are not asked to provide their names.)

“There’s a lot of pent-up demand so hopefully things will be good for local business,” said one respondent. “The vaccine rollout is gaining momentum and people are tired of being locked down,” another remarked.

A third commenter said, “As more people are vaccinated, the service industries will open up.” “If most people get the vaccine and follow safety rules like (wearing) masks,” another said, “the pandemic will subside and the economy will improve.”

Not everyone in the survey shares that outlook.

“The negative impact COVID-19 has had on small businesses doesn't appear to be going away any time soon,” one respondent said. Another predicted, “Businesses will continue to close, or not re-open, in the wake of COVID.”

“Businesses reopening will increase COVID cases, which we are already seeing in Lancaster. Fewer people (are) taking precautions. Not enough people (are) willing to get the vaccine,” said a respondent. A fourth commenter predicted, “Businesses will be struggling to regroup in new market conditions.”